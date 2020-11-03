Mack Lemoine, Sr., 74, Big Bend

Mack J. Lemoine, Sr., age 74 of Big Bend, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Visitation for will begin at 6:00pm until 10:00pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 9:30am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Rexmere with Fr. Louis Sklar officiating. Burial will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Big Bend.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Willie Lemoine of Big Bend; daughter, Angel Lemoine of Zachary; sons, Mack Lemoine, Jr. (Pam) of Denham Springs and Ricky Lemoine (Randi) of St. Amant; 7 grandchildren: Kaylee Sievers, Crystal Poole, Tyler Lemoine, Aliese Lemoine, Courtney Lemoine, Colt Crain, and Dain DeSoto.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.