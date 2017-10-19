Mackenzie Taylor Jane Miller, one month old, of Bunkie

Mackenzie Taylor Jane Miller

BUNKIE - A private memorial service for Mackenzie Taylor Jane Miller will be held at a later date.

Sweet Mackenzie Taylor Jane Miller passed peacefully in the arms of her parents on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in the NICU at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She was born to Marie Elizabeth Howell and Christopher Alvin Matthew Miller on September 16, 2017. During her month here on Earth she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. Her life was a brief gift that we shall forever cherish.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Lilly Ducote; and her maternal great-grandparents, Owen and Gwendolyn Gunkel.

She is survived by her parents, Marie Elizabeth Howell and Christopher Alvin Matthew Miller; her sister, Harley Marie Elizabeth Miller; her maternal grandparents, Rodney and Gaylene Howell and paternal grandparents, Roxanne and Kim Daigre and paternal great grandfather, Alvis Ducote.

In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you support Maddie's Footprints at P.O. Box 404 - Youngsville, LA 70592