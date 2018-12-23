Madeline Firmin Elliott, native of Simmesport,

Madeline Firmin Elliott, a native of Simmesport, LA and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the age of 80. Madeline retired from the Ascension Parish School Board after working many years as a Special Education Teacher's Aid. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially watching her grandchildren play baseball. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Madeline is survived by her daughter, Kasey Chesne (Mark); sons, Kent Maddie (Ellen), Kevin Maddie (Cindy), and Keith Maddie (Yvette); grandchildren, Wesley Maddie (Jamie), Laurel Maddie, and Quinton Chesne; great-grandchildren, Landri Maddie and Sophie Caruso; sisters, Bernice Latino, Ruby Bacon, Elaine Bacon, and Jean Firmin Carpenter.

Madeline is preceded in death by her husband, Newton L. Elliott; parents, Luby and Lemmie Firmin Sr.; siblings, Lurry Adams, Lemmie Firmin Jr., Wallace Firmin, Lena Jeansonne, Marjorie Maddie, and Nelda Purpera.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 24, 2018 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Hope Haven Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Prairieville. Kent Maddie, Kevin Maddie, Keith Maddie, Mark Chesne, Wesley Maddie, and Quinton Chesne will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Madeline's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.