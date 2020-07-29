Madeline McGuire, infant

Funeral services for Madeline Rose Louise McGuire will be at 10:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Fr. Paul officiating. Burial will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Big Bend.

Madeline Rose Louise McGuire was born into Heaven on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are mother, Katelin Mitchell; father, Aaron McGuire; maternal grandmother, Jennifer Ducote; maternal grandfather, Wayne (Misty) Mitchell; paternal grandmother, Debbie Dunlap; aunts; Megan (Sylvain) Johnson and Brittany Howell; uncles, Brad Mitchell, Charles Mitchell, Lane Mitchell, Shane Mitchell, and Logan Almond; maternal great-grandparents, Theorl and Judy Fontentot; great uncles, Tommy Mitchell and Terry (Erin) Fontenot; great aunts, Lorie Longino, Shelia (Chris) Blanchard, and Julie (Johnny) Blanchard; and cousins, Ava and Mason Johnsons.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Charles & Eva Mitchell.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 10:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Maddie's Footprints, P.O. Box 404 Youngsville, LA 70592.