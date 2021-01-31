Mae Coco, 82, Marksville

Funeral services for Mae “Ruth” Juneau CoCo will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Billy Tingle officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #1 in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Mrs. CoCo, age 82, a resident of Marksville, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Oak Mont Assisted Living Facility in Mansura.

Ruth was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother and had a deep love for her family. She was the owner and manager of CoCo Estates and was active in agriculture management for many years. She was an avid sportswoman as she enjoyed tennis and bowling. She was a gardener at heart having a great passion for flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Carrie Voinche Juneau and husband, J. V. CoCo.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Jeffery Cagle (Diane), Johnny CoCo (Jill); one daughter, Jamie (Chad) CoCo of Marksville; one brother, Ted Juneau (Darlene); two sisters, I. L. Sherman and Jane Juneau; eight grandchildren, Dena Moore, Jessica Cagle, Chase Cagle, Madison Bordelon, Mason Bordelon, Bronson Tassin, Jillian CoCo and John Victor CoCo; four great grandchildren; and special friend, Daniel DeCuir, all of Marksville.