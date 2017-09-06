Magdalene Rabalais, age 86, of Simmesport

Magdalene Rabalais

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Magdalane M. Rabalais will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Burial will follow in the church mausoleum.

Visitation will be held in Escude' Funeral Home of Simmesport Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Rabalais, 86 and a resident of Simmesport, died September 5, 2017 in Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on August 9, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel G. Rabalais; parents, Ulysses Samuel Couvillion and Julie Plauche Couvillion; six brothers; and one sister.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Aline Marie Pearson of Queen Creek, Arizona; sons, Gordon Rabalais of Arnauville, Dwight Rabalais of Simmesport, Edsel Jude Rabalais of Simmesport, Myron James Rabalais of Jackson, and Terrell Joseph Rabalais of Lafayette.