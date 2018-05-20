Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet, age 66, of Bordelonville

Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet

BORDELONVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home.

Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet, age 66, passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Born on April 29, 1952, T-Mac was a friendly face to all and had a giving heart. He was known to be a hardworking man who loved the simple life. He dedicated over 40 years to his profession as a loan officer, working for the Moreauville Bank, Cottonport Bank, and Union Bank. His hobbies included raising hogs, chickens, cows and horses, tending to his vegetable garden, and cooking. T-Mac especially loved making a boucherie. He often helped cook jambalaya for fundraisers and other community events. T-Mac was a passionate and loving person who will always be remembered and missed dearly.

Those gone before him are his beloved son, Nathan Jude Janet; and his parents, Emeric and Eloise Janet.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise M. Janet of Bordelonville; daughters, Lauren J. (Scott) Dufour Moreauville and Gabby Janet of Bordelonville; sons, Pablo Janet and Carlos Janet of Bordelonville; four grandchildren, Lyric Dufour, Sutton Dufour, Edynn Dufour, and Avery Dufour; and brother, Blaine (Glenda) Janet of Turkey Creek.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in T-Mac’s memory to Open Hands Sharing God's Love, 5775 Highway 451 Moreauville, LA 71355 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.