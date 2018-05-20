Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet, age 66, of Bordelonville

Sun, 05/20/2018 - 4:55pm Garland Forman

Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet
BORDELONVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home.
Malcolm “T-Mac” Janet, age 66, passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Born on April 29, 1952, T-Mac was a friendly face to all and had a giving heart. He was known to be a hardworking man who loved the simple life. He dedicated over 40 years to his profession as a loan officer, working for the Moreauville Bank, Cottonport Bank, and Union Bank. His hobbies included raising hogs, chickens, cows and horses, tending to his vegetable garden, and cooking. T-Mac especially loved making a boucherie. He often helped cook jambalaya for fundraisers and other community events. T-Mac was a passionate and loving person who will always be remembered and missed dearly.
Those gone before him are his beloved son, Nathan Jude Janet; and his parents, Emeric and Eloise Janet.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise M. Janet of Bordelonville; daughters, Lauren J. (Scott) Dufour Moreauville and Gabby Janet of Bordelonville; sons, Pablo Janet and Carlos Janet of Bordelonville; four grandchildren, Lyric Dufour, Sutton Dufour, Edynn Dufour, and Avery Dufour; and brother, Blaine (Glenda) Janet of Turkey Creek.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in T-Mac’s memory to Open Hands Sharing God's Love, 5775 Highway 451 Moreauville, LA 71355 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2018