Malcolm Laborde, age 85, of Mansura

Malcolm Laborde

MANSURA - A Funeral Mass for Malcolm Laborde of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura on Saturday, September 8, 2018 beginning at 1 p.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Malcolm Laborde, age 85, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. He was born on April 9, 1933.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Cecilia Laborde; and his parents, Alan and Alicia Laborde.

He is survived by his children, Cindy (Paul) Juneau of Mansura, Errol Laborde of Marksville, Glenn (Marie) Laborde of Baton Rouge and Kent (John) Laborde of Hyattsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Marlana Wyatt, Matthew Laborde, Aimee Bolt Laborde, Ashley Bryant, Michael Laborde, Brian Laborde, Joshua Juneau, Wesley Juneau, Alyssa Juneau, Benjamin Imahori, and Emile Joseph Imahori; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Joseph) Gremillion of Hessmer and Geraldine Villemarette of Hessmer; and his sister-in-law, Ellen (Albert) Breaux of Harahan.