Mandy Villemarette Storey, age 58, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Mandy Villemarette Storey will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Storey, age 58, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Mercedes Ponthier Villemarette and husband, Leatus Storey, Jr. Mandy was a CNA for 20 years at Hessmer Nursing Home. She enjoyed cooking and was delighted to eat her own cooking. She had a great memory, especially for things of the past. She loved to stay on the move following her family on various outings. Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Travis Villemarette of Marksville; two brothers, Evans Villemarette (Peggy) of Bunkie, Floyd Villemarette of Bunkie; one sister, Shirley Lafleur (Dennis) of Brouillette and one granddaughter, Meadow Elizabeth Villemarette. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Chapel by Deacon Ted Moulard.