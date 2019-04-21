Marc Dupuy Jr.

1927 - 2019

Marksville - Funeral services for Marc Dupuy, Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana, with Reverend Dutch Voltz and Deacon Gary Schubach officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #1 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Marc, age 91, was born on November 11, 1927 and passed away on April 19, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Marksville, Louisiana and a graduate of Presentation Convent, Marksville High School, Louisiana State University and LSU Law School.

Marc was a WW II U.S. Navy Veteran, a practicing Attorney for over 65 years, a lifelong avid sportsman and pilot, a dedicated wildlife conservationist and geologist and an active member in many civic and conservation organizations. Marc was a past recipient of "The Avoyellean of the Year".

Marc was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, uncle and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marc Dupuy, Sr. and Naide Sinclair Dupuy, his grandson, William Joseph Bennett, Jr., brothers Richard J. Dupuy and Charles F. Dupuy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, George Alice DeCuir Dupuy, daughters, Deborah Dupuy Didier, Catherine Dupuy Bennett, Pamela Susan Dupuy of Marksville, LA, Gwendolyn Alice Dupuy Stutts and husband Greg of Wilmington, NC; one son, Marc "Buddy" Dupuy, III and wife Vicki of Marksville, LA; one brother, Robert S. Dupuy and wife Vickie of Marksville; grandchildren, Jamie Bennett Brittain, Damon Didier, Shanti Didier Odom, Zachary Bennett, Brandon and Dustin Stutts, Sarah and Brody Dupuy; great-grandchildren Samuel, Isaac and Judah Odom, Will Brittain II, Julia and Liam Didier and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. before the time of services.

Pallbearers will be Damon Didier, Zachary Bennett, Brody Dupuy, William Brittain, Travis Odom, Dirk Dupuy, and Richard Dupuy, Jr.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the family members, friends and co-workers and a special thanks to Avoyelles Hospital, Christus Cabrini Hospital, Riviere de Soliel and All Saints Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in memory of Marc Dupuy, Jr. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 141 South Washington Street, Marksville, Louisiana, 71351, or charity of their choice.