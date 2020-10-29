Margaret Brown, 81, Mansura

Funeral service for Margaret Ann Brown of Mansura are currently pending.

Margaret Ann Brown, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edwin Brown; daughters: Denise (Jeffrey) Gremillion of Simmesport, Lesley (Bryan) Revett of Grand Praire, TX., and Norma Halcomb of Brookhaven, MS; son, Robert (Layne) Brown of Plaquemine; sister, Bettie Wade; grandchildren, Kevin Revett, Michael Revett, Brandy St. Romain, Jessica Derrickson, Jerrica Halcomb, Jacob Brown and Maddison Brown. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.