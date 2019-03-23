Margaret Elizabeth Michel Calvin, formerly of Marksville

Margaret Elizabeth Michel Calvit died peacefully on March 20th at Southside Gardens Assisted Living in Baton Rouge. She was 92. Margaret was born on June 15, 1926 in New Orleans.

She grew up in Marksville and was valedictorian of her class at Marksville High School in 1943. She turned down a scholarship to LSU because she needed to work and help her parents out financially.

She met and married her husband Leon D. Calvit, Jr. in 1949. They moved to Baton Rouge in the early 1950's and started their family. Margaret started working outside the home in her early forties and was very happy and successful in every job she undertook . She spent twenty very happy years working as Marketing Director at Southside Gardens Retirement Community. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother and was deeply loved and appreciated by all of her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Delphine Plauche Michel and Henry Newman Michel and her husband Leon Duke Calvit, Jr.

She is survived by her sister, Delphine "Teesky" Rowell; children ; daughter Jeanne Calvit of Minneapolis, son and daughter-in-law Brian Calvit and Marian Waguespack , of Baton Rouge, son Stephen Calvit of Minneapolis, and son and daughter-in-law Mark and Jeannine Calvit, of Baton Rouge; grandchildren: Nicolas and Christoph Dornemann, Stephanie, Leon ,Andre and Michele Calvit, and great grandchildren Sophia and Lucas Xue.

Visitation at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 AM, with Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's honor to Interact Theatre, 1860 W. Minnehaha Ave, St Paul, Minnesota 55104, and the Barbara Calvit Rogers Scholarship at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, LSU Foundation, 3796 Nicholson Dr., Baton Rouge, 70802.