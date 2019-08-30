Margaret Mary Dalgo, 73 of Dupont

Funeral Mass for Margaret Mary Dalgo of Dupont will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Dupont.

Margaret Dalgo, age 73, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home in Dupont.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Angela (Andy) Dixon of Dupont, Chrystal (Shane) Bolton of Watson, and Brittany (Timmy) Guillory of Plaucheville; son, Kevin (Kim) Dalgo of Dupont. Even though these were her step-children, she loved them as her own. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Matthew Dixon, Katie Dixon, Emily Dixon, Annemarie Dixon, Nathan Bolton, Kierstyn Bolton, Bryce Dalgo, Braylon Dalgo, Gage Guillory, Hayden Guillory, and Christian Guillory; brother-n law, Ted (Dianne) Dalgo; sister-in-law, Phoebe Dalgo; and nieces: Cindy Blalock, Melissa Granger, and Michelle Tiffany.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Joseph Dalgo; parents, Redes Paul and Anita Charrier Colinta; grandson, Adam Dixon; and her brother- in law, Terry Dalgo.

Visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 10:00pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont. A rosary prayer service will begin at 6:00pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 11:00am on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport, 552 Front St., Cottonport, LA 71327 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.