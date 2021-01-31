Margie Cazares

Margie "Sister Baby" Louise Lee Eudy Cazares, entered this world on April 15, 1939 by the union of Earnest and Delores Coston Lee

She departed this world on January 30, 2021 at Hardtner Medical Center, when her poor body could simply not carry on. These simple dates however, cannot begin to summarize her full and exceptional life.

Those who knew her have heard the many adventurous stories she loved to share about her childhood on the banks of the Red River in Avoyelles and Concordia Parishes, and while her life

brought her to many other places, she never forgot her home, and always returned to be with her family and friends

From a young age Margie could be found at the apron strings of her mother, Delores "Shang" Lee, where she began to lay the foundations of her best talents. Margie was indisputably the

best cook in our family, and possibly the three rivers area of Louisiana, surpassed only by her late mother. Her cakes, pies, and even just a plain old meatloaf were made to be a special

treat due to the skills she had honed and the love that she placed in every dish. But Margie was so much more than just a cook, more than just a daughter, more than just a sister, more than

just a mother, more than just a friend and much more than just a wife.

In the loving embrace of her family, she began to blossom into a young lady of true beauty and grace. She became a formidable athlete with a very competitive nature playing basketball and excelling in many levels of semi-professional bowling. She acquired and perfected a sense of style equaled only by the Hollywood greats. She always seemed to be bound for something greater and more.

Though she had immeasurable experiences and explored so many horizons, including nursing and accounting, there were even only a few true loves in her life. The first, her son, Danny, whom she considered her greatest legacy. The second, her husband of more than 50 years, Junior "Billy" Cazares of the Kiowa Nation of Oklahoma. Her grandchildren Danny Jr. and Christopher, and her brothers "Boo", Jimmy and Dean. Margie however truly embraced her entire family. She was known for her quick wit, indomitable personality and for always speaking her mind in a way most "Margie". We must also remember however, the many family members from so many places. Margie kept up with everyone. Most will never know how many times she spoke of them, worried about them, and called on elders just to check on everyone. It takes a very special person to care that much, and she truly was that special person. For her, family was just that, family, whether near or far, close or distant, frequently heard from or rarely, her love was there for all, and her spirit endures even beyond this life.

When you think of her, just look up and smile, and know that you were and are loved, and that she is now at home, where God, willing we will all be reunited, and whisper

the prayer; Give rest, O Christ, to your servant Margie, with all your saints, where sorrow and pain are no more, neither sighing, but life everlasting.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Delores Coston Lee, brother Earnest "Boo" Lee, her husband Junior "Billy" Cazares, infant twin daughters,

and grandson Christopher Joseph Eudy,

Those left to cherish her memory are her son Danny J. Eudy Sr. and wife Janie of Pineville. Her brother Jimmy Wayne Lee and wife Jesse of Alexandria. Her brother

Shelby Dean Lee and wife Belinda of Innis. Her one grandson, Danny Eudy Jr. and spouse Stephen, of Pineville. Along with a host of family and many friends.

Services will be under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, LA. A viewing and wake will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. A prayer service will follow

at 6:00 pm with the Rev. George Gennuso presiding. Interment and graveside services will be at Samone Cemetery in Carnegie, OK, under the direction of Ray and Martha's funeral home in Carnegie, OK on Thursday, February 4, 2021.