Margie A. Dauzat Meyers, age 77, of Belledeau

Margie A. Dauzat Meyers

BELLEDEAU - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Margie A. Dauzat Meyers on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez and Deacons Darrell Dubroc and Ted Moulard officiating. Burial will be in the St. Martin of Tours Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home on Monday September 3, 2018 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. Margie age 77 of Belledeau passed away of Friday August 3, 2018 at Hessmer Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Born on August 10, 1941, she retired after 29 years with La. Workforce as an office supervisor. Her greatest joy was her family. She was the cornerstone that they could come to for support, understanding and love. She will be dearly missed by her family and all of her dear friends. She was a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church all her life.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clifton and Agnes Vead Dauzat; her nephew Rudy Lacombe; and great-niece April Lacombe.

She is survived by her husband John Meyers; two daughters, Sandra C (Thomas O.) Mayeux of Mansura and Cheri C (Mark) Fogleman of Belledeau; four grandchildren, Travis (Kim) Ducote of Hessmer, Trent (Kristal) Mayeux of Baton Rouge, Tyler Fogleman of Belledeau and Marlee Fogleman of Belledeau; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Ducote, Kade Fogleman, Harlee Fogleman, Alexander Mayeux, and Rylee Fogleman; one sister Delores (E.L.) Lacombe of Belledeau; and one brother, Glen Dauzat of Belledeau.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Travis Ducote, Trent Mayeux, Tyler Fogleman, Joey Ducote, Cameron Ducote and Steven Ducote. Cross bearers are Wyatt Ducote and Kade Fogleman. Lector is Travis Ducote and altar servers are Maddie Ducote and Wyatt Ducote.

In lieu of flowers - contributions may be made to: Elliott Breast Center Foundation 541 Shadows Lane Ste. C, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or www.breastoncology.com

