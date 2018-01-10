Margie Mae Lemoine, age 90, of Plaucheville

Margie Mae Lemoine

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral service for Margie Mae Lemoine of Plaucheville were held at Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

Margie Mae Lemoine, age 90, passed away at her home on Monday, January 8, 2018. She was born on October 27, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Wilfred Lemoine; daughter, Margie Coco; parents, Milton and Julia Hartley, Sr.; and sisters, Katherine Kimble and Rosie Dozier.

She is survived by her daughters, Clara Ann Jarreau of Ventress, Marilyn (Charles) Coco of Hamburg, and Malissa (Al) DeMars of Plaucheville; sister, Dorothy Johnson; brother, Milton Hartley, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.