Margie Williams, 85, Morrow

Funeral services for Margie Brendle Nash Williams will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Murphy Riggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery in Barbreck under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, January 29, 20201 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Williams, age 85, a native of Morrow and a resident of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 20201 at her residence. Margie graduated from Lincoln High School in Morrow and Grambling State University with a B.S. in elementary education and furthered her education at Southern University and LSU in Baton Rouge, receiving a Master's degree in Special Education. She taught in the St. Landry Parish School System for thirty-one years (1960 - 1991), teaching at Whiteville Elementary School then moving to Morrow Elementary School in 1968. She was also a member of the Eastern Star organization. She was a faithful member at St. Luke Baptist Church in Morrow, where she was the church secretary and a member of the choir and the Willing Workers Club. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Williams; her parents, Hiliary and Lillie Bell Nash; her brothers, Hiliary Nash, Jr. and Taylor Nash.

Survivers include her son, Donovan Williams of Baton Rouge; her step-daughter, Connie Stevenson Price Williams and husband, David, of Baton Rouge; her sister, Mildred Nash Flowers of Lake Charles; her brother, John Nash and wife, Neva, of Lake Charles and her sister-in-law, Cinderella Williams of Opelousas.