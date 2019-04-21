Marguerite Juneau Bordelon Funeral services for Mrs. Marguerite Juneau Bordelon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Zachariah Kurian officiating. Interment will be at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 82, of Hessmer, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Camelot Community Care in Pontchatoula.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Stella Landry Juneau; husband, Richard Bordelon. Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Douglas Bordelon (Sally) of Newport, TN, Robert Bordelon (Charlene) of Hammond; two brothers, Alfred Juneau, Earl Juneau; numerous grand and great grandchildren, neices and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.