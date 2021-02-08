Marie Antoinette Gauthier Young aka “Toni” or “Mom” has entered Heaven’s gates on February 7, 2021 at age 77 after a valiant fight with Parkinson’s for over three decades.

Toni began her journey of life on January 5, 1944 in the small rural community of Moreauville, Louisiana, to Bernard A. and Helena J. Gauthier.

Toni graduated from Bolton High School and went on to college in San Antonio, Texas where she met her first husband, Larry L. Goux. They married January 5, 1962 and moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Toni graduated LSU in 1975 with a BA from the College of Agriculture and went on to receive her Master’s in nutrition.

Toni’s creativity led her to design and sew Barbie doll clothes as a young mother. She became “much in demand” for her custom, homemade Barbie, doll, and children’s clothes. She taught her three daughters how to sew but none were quite as talented as Toni.

In 1978, Toni married Arthur “Art” J. Young, and afterwards opened a porcelain shop, “T & A Porcelain”. Toni created beautiful porcelain dolls with homemade dresses to be loved by many. She taught classes on painting beautiful porcelain pieces and assembling the dolls. After the death of Arthur in 1986 she moved to Houston, Texas, then shortly later to Pine Lake in Montgomery, Texas where she operated her business, “Handmaiden Collection” designing and fabricating heirloom infant baptismal gowns and children’s clothing. She developed Parkinson’s in her 40’s and has overcome the challenges of this terrible disease with the love and affection of her girls throughout the years. She has blessed many people throughout her lifetime with beautiful dolls, clothes, energy, and a shoulder to lean on.

Toni was a strong Christian believer, who placed her hope and faith in Christ alone. She trusted Christ everyday with her whole being. Parkinson’s did not limit her ability to pray for her family, church, and country daily. Every morning she started in prayer and reading the Word, and her day ended in praying for others. Toni has had a full and satisfying life and was blessed with three caring daughters, two loving husbands, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Loved ones that preceded her in death, clearing her pathway to heaven were her father Bernard Gauthier, her mother Helena J. Gauthier, her brother Stanley Gauthier, her husband Arthur “Art” J. Young, her beloved pets, Poopie and Chewy. Loved ones that will miss Mom/Grandma/Toni until they meet again are her sister, Lorraine Gengo, Conroe, Texas; her daughters: Hypatia “Patia” Goux LaCour, (Jim) Slaughter, Louisiana; Melissa “Missy” G. Durham, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tina G. Spruell, Conroe, Texas, along with grandchildren, Christopher “Chris” A. Harlan, Jr. (Brooke); Barbara M. Klingler (Jonathan); Levi S. Durham and John Aaron Durham, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sarah Spruell, Charlotte, North Carolina, Bryan Spruell and Amanda Spruell, Conroe, Texas, and great grandchildren Colton J. Harlan and Tucker A. Harlan, Slaughter, Louisiana; Jimmer B. Klingler and Ivy A. Klingler, Murphy, Texas; along with multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Toni's request, her body will be donated to the LSU Health Sciences Center for the advancement of science. Due to the Covid pandemic no formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bible Broadcasting Network or Parkinson’s Foundation.