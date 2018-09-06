Marie Antoinette Simon

Marksville – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Marie Antoinette Simon at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Father Abraham Varghese, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Simon family has requested a visitation to be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Marie Antoinette Simon, age 44 of Marksville, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:35 p.m. Marie was a child of God having the challenge of spina bifida since birth. She never used her disability as an excuse remaining very active during her lifetime. She enjoyed assisting others at the Silver Lining Pie Co. in Marksville where she attended educational classes, baked lemon squares and assisted in making homemade pie crust. She loved singing and was a member of the St. Richard Catholic Church choir. Marie was a client of L&D Community Care. Everyone loved surrounding themselves around Marie and she will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Samuel and Mariah Sampson Simon of Marksville; siblings, Samuel (Courtney) Simon, II of Alexandria, Danette Keller of Marksville, Stacy Simon of Mansura, Diedra Simon of Marksville; special aunt, Dorothy Hollis of Mansura; and other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

To extend on-line condolences to the Simon Family, please visit us at

www.rose-neath.com