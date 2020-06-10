Marie Blakenship, 74, Mansura

Funeral services for Marie Janet Smith Blankenship of Mansura will begin at 7:00pm on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at a future date at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Echo. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Marie Blankenship, age 74, was born on May 6th, 1946. She passed away on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Sam C. Blankenship of Mansura; sons, Bruce Blankenship and wife Sharon, of Bayou Chicot and Boyd Blankenship and wife Caolina of Mansura; sisters: Beatrice Mayeaux, Deloris Roy, and Loraine Lachney, all of Hessmer. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn Smith, Sr. & Agnes Bordelon Smith; three brothers; and seven sisters.

Visitation will begin at 3:00pm until 10:00pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.