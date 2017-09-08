Marie Downs, age 85, of Lafayette

Marie Downs

LAFAYETTE - Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Downs were held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, in St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette with Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church celebrating the Mass and conducting the funeral services. Interment was in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Marie Downs, age 85, died on Wednesday evening, August 30, 2017 at Lafayette Regional Medical Center with her family at her side. Born in Cottonport on April 27, 1932 and a resident of Lafayette for most of her life, Marie Downs was a very kind and gracious Southern Lady. She truly loved spending time with her family and was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include a son, Robert Gautreaux; two daughters, Laurie Gautreaux and Janice Morgan; two grandchildren, Holly (David) Maples and Catherine Morgan; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Maples, Cheyenne Maples and Melina Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart “Stu” Downs; parents, Benedict and Helen Gaspard Guillory; one sister, Grace Carpenter; two brothers, Cournist Guillory and Bueford Guillory; and father of her children, Bennett Gautreaux.

Serving as pallbearers were Robert O'Neal, John Carpenter, David Maples, Kevin Carpenter, Lloyd Smith and Don Derenbecker.