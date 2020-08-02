A Memorial Service for Marie Dozier Deshotel will be held at a later date at Melancon Funeral Home with the Rev. Harry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Dupont Baptist (Mills) Cemetery in Dupont under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Marie Deshotel, age 92, a native of Bunkie, Louisiana, and a resident of Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home, passed away July 31, 2020. Marie retired from Crescent Decal of Kenner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby And Louisiana Dozier; her son, Roy Bates and grandsons, Billy Bishop and Victor Saporito Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Jean Deshotel Saporito and husband,Victor, of Prairieville; three sons, Captain Bruce Deshotel and wife, Cheryl, of Arlington,TN., Lynn Bates and wife, Lynn Ellen, of Jefferson, and Phil Bates and wife, Becky, of Ms.; seven grandchildren, Karen Bonvillain Rogers and husband, Jamie, of Marrero, Malia Deshotel Catrow and husband, Leon, of Utah, Tiffany Bates Seager and husband, Lonnie, of Ms., Lynn Troy Bates of Jefferson, Linden Bates of Jefferson, Rebecca Bates of Tx. and Randi Bates of Ms.; her step-grandson, Scott Saporito of Prairieville; four great grandchildren, Tabatha and Tyler Seager of Ms.and Ashleigh and Earl IV Russo of Marrero; nine great step-grandchildren,Melanie and Alyssa Saporito of Orlando, Chris, Alex and Anna Saporito of Prairieville, Demi, Kaleb, William and Kailegh Bishop of Kenner. ; three great- great grandchildren, Haxon and Harmony of Ms. and Wolf Harlan Cattow of Utah. She is survived by two sisters, Elaine Lemoine of Plaucheville and Gaye Dupuy of Marksville.