Marie Firmin Johnson, 92, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Firmin Johnson will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Johnson, age 92 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hilary Johnson; a son, David Johnson; her parents, Curry and Chotilda LaCour Firmin; and brothers Verdun and Lowrey Firmin.

Survivors include her children, Darlene Johnson of Mansura, Kathryn Johnson of Mansura and Johnny Paul Johnson of Evergreen; a sister, Rosina Normand of Mansura; sister-in-law Frances Firmin of Mansura; her grandchildren, Ray Scroggs, Tiffany Francois, Joseph Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Katherine Johnson, Timothy Johnson and Jonathan Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit from 12:00 noon until 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

