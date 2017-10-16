Marie Francisco, age 73, of Mansura

Marie Francisco

MANSURA - Funeral services for Marie Francisco will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in Escude' Funeral Home Chapel in Mansura with Reverend Chris Augustine officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Church cemetery under the direction of Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

Ms. Francisco, 73, a lifelong resident of Mansura, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 in the Hessmer Nursing Home. She was born on February 4, 1944.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcelin and Irene (Sampson) Francisco.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Rodney (Chante) Francisco of Mansura and Gerard (Karen) Francisco of Mansura; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.