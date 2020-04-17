Marigayle Mayeux Lacour, 83

A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date for Marigayle Mayeux Lacour of Moreauville at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville, La., followed by internment in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Marigayle Mayeux Lacour, age 83, passed away on April 15, 2020. She was a loving mother, doting grandmother, loyal friend, devoted Catholic and a breast cancer survivor. She was born on February 24, 1937, to Oscar Telissa Mayeux and Annie Mae Garrett Mayeux in Hamburg, La., where she was raised. She was a graduate of Moreauville High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics from Southwest Louisiana Institute (UL) in Lafayette. She was married for 32 years to Jorda Lacour, Sr., and they had three children – Lynette, Jayme, and Jorda ,Jr. “JJ”. She resided in Moreauville and later moved to Baton Rouge to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Marigayle had a passion for helping others succeed, as she demonstrated throughout her life. Early on, she worked as a home demonstration agent then taught elementary school in Simmesport, Marksville, and Moreauville. She continued serving others through her work as a substance abuse counselor at the Hope Center in Marksville until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Annie Mae Mayeux; brother, Reginald (Bitsy) Mayeux; and her former husband, Jorda Lacour, Sr.

She is survived by her children: Lynette Lacour Lemoine (Buddy), Jayme Lacour, and Jorda Lacour, Jr.; grandchildren: Ashley Lemoine Miller (Jake) and Adam Lemoine (Julia); and two great-grandchildren: Tate and Reid Miller.

The family would like to thank the staff at Flannery Oaks Guest House in Baton Rouge for the years of kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.