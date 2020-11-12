Marilyn Gaspard, 51, Marksville

Funeral services for Marilyn Ann Gaspard will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville with Father Anthony Dharmaraj officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Moncla.

Ms. Gaspard, 51, of Marksville departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence.

Those left cherish her memory include daughter, Chelsa Lachney and finance’ Brandon Guillot of Marksville; father and step-mother, Dale and Emma Gaspard of Marksville; sister, Casey Gaspard, of Marksville; step-brothers, Scotty Marcotte and wife Heidi of Marksville, and Joey Marcotte and wife Marie of Marksville; step-sister; Angie Roy and husband Cory of Marksville. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Preston, Dani, and Tucker Soileau, and Bryce Guillot.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Neeley Gaspard, and one grandchild, Caleb Soileau.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6 PM, officiated by Deacon Darryl Dubroc and Reverend Keith Lamartinere.

To extend online condolences to the Gaspard family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com