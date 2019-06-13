Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn Jeansonne Ricaud will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Rush Chapel, Oakdale with Reverend Greg Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.



Marilyn Jeansonne Ricaud, 64, of Cottonport, entered eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Valley View Health Center in Marksville, LA.

Ms. Marilyn loved crafting, growing flowers, wood burning and jewelry shopping.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Lynn Paul Ricaud, Sr.; her mother, Mary Dorothy Mayeux Jeansonne; ; one grandson, Christian Jace Noblitt and two brothers, Chris Lee Jeansonne and Chuck Joseph Jeansonne.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include one son, Lynn Paul Ricaud, Jr. and his wife, Candace, of Leesville; one daughter, Shontele Ricaud Thompson and her husband, Neal, of Oakdale; her father, Numa Joseph Jeansonne, Sr. of Marksville; one brother, Numa Joseph Jeansonne, Jr and his wife, Elaine, of Marksville; five sisters, Lenora Gayle Jeansonne of Mississippi, Diana Marie Jeansonne of Marksville, Sandra Marie Jeansonne and Hardy of Marksville, Mona Rachael McCann Ramirez and her husband, Mario, of Hammond, Trish Ann Jeansonne Bordelon and her husband, Kyle of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn Ashly Noblitt and Michael Stith, Bailey Alysse Ricaud, Andrew Kael Ricaud, Callie Joe Renee Ricaud, Travin Kade Hatchel, Brylen Gage Hatchel, Kinsley Skye Hatchel, Preslee Ann Hatchel, Brynlee Kae Ricaud and one great grandchild, Mila Nora Stith.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are; Neal Thompson, Lynn Ricaud, Jr.,Michael Stith, Kyle Bordelon, Camden McCann and Mario Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer is Wayne Ricaud.