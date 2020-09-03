Marilyn Rogers, Bunkie

A private family service for Marilyn Lena Rogers will be held at a later date with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Her ashes will be interred near family graves in Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie, LA, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Marilyn Lena Rogers, born July 3, 1945, passed away on August 21, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A graduate of Bunkie High School, she served as Head Majorette and Band Queen. After graduating with honors from NSU in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Library Science, she received a Master of Library Science from LSU in 1976.

Marilyn first retired after 20 years as Assistant Professor of Medical Library Science, LSUHSC, Shreveport, and later as Assistant Professor of the Serials Department at UARK after 28 years. She was a member of The Medical Library Association, Inc., Sigma Tau Delta English Association, and Beta Phi Mu International Library Science Honor Society.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Peter and Mary Sabatini Lena of Bunkie, LA, both children of Sicilian immigrants, and her brother, Vincent Charles Lena of Seattle, WA. She loved traveling and was fortunate to have visited Blufi, Sicily, where she met relatives of her maternal grandfather (Incenzo Sabatini).

She is survived by her sister, Janice Lena Williams, and brother-in-law, Billy of Shreveport, LA; nephew in Seattle, WA, Vincent Charles Lena II and wife, Corina, and their children, Janice Rose and Dominic, along with numerous cousins. She also leaves behind two step-nieces, Tonya Williams Smith (Danny) and Tammy Williams Rowell (Rodney) and their children and grandchildren.

Special appreciation goes to the employees of the Chateau at Montclair in Shreveport, especially her dedicated caregivers, Nikki Player, Shanterria Black, and Yoisha Oliver, for providing her with loving care and comfort.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of donor’s choice.