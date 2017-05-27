Marion Mae Reiszner Pearce, age 99, of Bunkie

Marion Mae Reiszner Pearce

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Marion Mae Reiszner Pearce of Bunkie will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at First Baptist Church in Bunkie with the Reverend Mark Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilmer Memorial Cemetery, Lecompte. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Pearce, age 99, was born in Lecompte on August 18, 1917 and passed from this life on May 24, 2017 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans. Marion was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church, where her activities included singing in the adult choir, serving as church secretary, and participating in numerous missionary activities, She was an avid gardener and a member of the Gardenettes and the Bunkie Garden Club. She and her husband “Boots” were charter members of the Bunkie chapter of AARP, and she remained an active member as long as her health permitted. Finally, Marion enjoyed life in general. She relished travel and had toured much of North and South America, Europe, and Africa. In later years, she was equally enthusiastic about accompanying her daughter on shopping excursions, playing weekly domino games with the “gals’, or simply sitting on her porch enjoying the beauty of nature.

She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Berthol Stephens Pearce; her parents, Otto and Lander Wiley Reiszner; and her sisters, Sybil Collins, Claire Davoust, Frieda White, Lydia Stokes, and Rosa Lee Cox.

Survivors include her sister, Juanita Wedaman of Bunkie; her children Lander Pearce (Charles) Bilbray of Amite, Berthol Stephens Pearce, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Stephanie Corinne Pearce of Bunkie; her grandson, Berthol Stephens (Cathy) Pearce III of Clarksville, Tennessee; her great-grandson Stephen Scott Pearce of Clarksville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church and members of the Bunkie Lions Club.

