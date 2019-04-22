A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marion Ussery Ducote will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville with Father Bruce Miller officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2, Marksville.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home in Pineville, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Recitation of The Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Marion Ussery Ducote, 82, of Pineville, passed from this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at The Summit Retirement Center, Alexandria.

Marion was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville. She worked for the State of Louisiana Department of Health during her working career and following her retirement was a volunteer Pink Lady for Cabrini Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her but will remain in their memories and hearts forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernice Normand Ussery; her brother, Donald Ussery and her sister, Rita Lemoine.

Marion is survived by her husband of 64 years, Sims Ducote; sons, Michael Wayne Ducote, William Luke Ducote, Richard Paul Ducote , Jeffery Joseph Ducote, and David Sims Ducote and wife, Sherlyn; daughter, Lisa Marie Ducote; brother, Ray Ussery and numerous other family members and friends