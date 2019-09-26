A Memorial Service will be held for Marjorie Mae Bonnette at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, officiating. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Marjorie Mae Bonnette, age 78 of Hessmer, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 8:49 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth Beauclair of Hessmer and Anthony (Tina) Beauclair of Hessmer. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rena Lacombe Bonnette.

The Bonnette Family will have a visitation on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:15 A.M. until time of service at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.