Mark Juneau, Sr, 65 of Bunkie

Funeral with a Liturgy of the Word for Mark Juneau, Sr. will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Rev. John Wiltse officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Juneau, age 65 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Vernon and Murdis Johnson Juneau, and a brother, Carl Juneau.

Survivors include his wife, Fonda Ball Juneau of Bunkie; his sons, Mark Juneau, Jr. and wife Kim of Bunkie, Eric Juneau and wife Brittany of Baton Rouge, and Matthew Juneau and wife Samantha of Hebron, KY; his daughters, Ginny Juneau of Tallahassee, FL, Nelwyn Ortiz of Bunkie and Amable Rebouche of TX; his brother, Chris Juneau and wife JoJo of Bunkie; his sisters, Elaine Fontanille of Nederland, TX, Verna Maillet of Baton Rouge, Marlene J. Ward of Bunkie and Duana Juneau of Alexandria; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with the service at 7:00 p.m.