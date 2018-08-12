Mark Mitchell Kimball, age 65, of Baton Rouge

Mark Mitchell Kimball

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for Mark Mitchell Kimball will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs at 12 noon.

Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon.

Mark Mitchell Kimball, age 65, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaucheville passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Born on October 17, 1952, Mark attended Plaucheville High School. He was an Environmental Consultant for Trinity Consultants.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Anderson Kimball; children, Amy (Jason) Ramsey, Chad (April) Kimball, and Eric (Megan) Kimball; brothers, Norris Kimball and Charles Kimball; and his six grandchildren, Dylan Ramsey, Allyson Ramsey, Cameron Kimball, Seth Kimball, Alex Kimball and Cooper Kimball.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Genivieve Kimball; first wife, Sheila Kimball; and a brother, Gerald Kimball.

Pallbearers will be Chad Kimball, Eric Kimball, Jason Ramsey, Dylan Ramsey, Charles Kimball and Norris Kimball.

The family of Mark Kimball wishes to extend their thanks to the wonderful ICU department at Oschner Medical Center.

