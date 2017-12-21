Marlene Wiley Buhler, age 78, of Baton Rouge

Marlene Wiley Buhler

EFFIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene Wiley (Lott) Buhler will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Greenwell Springs.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 pm.

Marlene Wiley Buhler (Lott) passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the age of 78. She was a native of Effie and a resident of Baton Rouge. Marlene was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who valued family and friendships. She was the retired owner of ideas by Marlene monogramming.

She is preceded in death by her parents Murkel and Sudie Aymond Wiley; and infant son.

She is survived by her husband, Larry I. Buhler; daughter, Keescha (Joey) Hader; grandchildren, Jackson Andrew Everett and Claire Grace Marie Hader; sister, Beverly Wiley Ducote; step daughter, Shumaine (Kenny) McDuffie; step-grandchildren Kris (Brandi) McDuffie; Amanda McDuffie, Larry Buhler, Dylan Buhler, and McKenna Bugler; niece, Deidre (Chris) Hines; and great-nephews, Christian Hines and Peyton Hines.

Pallbearers include: Joey Hader, Jackson Hader, Chris Hines, Gabe Kasovich, Bill Hyde, Kenny McDuffie, Frank Iueli. Honorary pallbearers include Christian Hines and Gino Gerico.