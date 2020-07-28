Marsden Couvillion, 90, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marsden Anthony Couvillion will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Mr. Couvillion, age 90, of Marksville, departed this life on July 28, 2020 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bascom Christopher and Carrie Marie Maillet Couvillion and one brother, Nolan Couvillion.

Marsden served as an Usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville for many years. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member and also a member of the American Legion VFW. He served 2 years in the Pre-Korean War in Austria and 2 years in Korea in Heavy Field Artillery. Mr. Couvillion was an Instructor at Alexandria VoTech and the owner of MA Couvillion Refrigeration/Heating and Air Conditioning for 60 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Dane Couvillion (Millicent) of Marksville; four daughters, Arla C. Gagnard Bush (Richard, S.) of Marksville, Renelle Couvillion Deane (Gary) of Alexandria, Reneé Couvillion of Marksville, Kristi Ali Couvillion of Baton Rouge; one brother, Raymond Couvillon of Metairie; one sister, Mary Lee Bateman-Cook of Perth, Australia; seven grandchildren, Grady Gagnard, Donny Gagnard, Curtis Couvillion, Davani Tassin, Frankie Lachney, Alex Brito, Nicholas Brito; five great grandchildren, Courtney Jarrell, Ada Couvillion, Chase Tassin, Anna Couvillion and Adley Tassin.