Martha Carmello, 60, formerly of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha Carmello will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Carmello, age 60 of Alexandria, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at Matthews Memorial in Alexandria.

She is preceded in death by her father, Huron J. Juneau; brother, Douglas Juneau and Dwight Juneau.

Survivors include her children. Dena Kay Kyle and husband Alton, Jr. of Lafayette, Amanda Fay Mose and husband James of Cottonport and Adam Scott Carmello and fiancé Shelby George of Simmesport; her mother, Bernice Lacombe Juneau of Bunkie; her brother, Dennis Juneau and wife Sandra, Darrell Juneau and wife Carolyn and Dwayne Juneau and wife Angela all of Bunkie; her sisters, Sonia Cravy and husband David of Alexandria and Jackie Slocum and husband Rocky of Bunkie; her grandchildren, Marlye Carmello, Dai’Shaliayah Kyle, Alton J. Kyle III, Leila Mose, Lydia Mose, Linsey Mose.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com