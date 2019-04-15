Marveline Juneau, age 71, of Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Marveline Juneau of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery #2.

Marveline Juneau, age 71, passed away on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria.

She worked as a secretary at APAC as a bookkeeper and was a member of the Catholic Daughters and ACTS.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Joel Juneau of Cottonport; daughters, Allison Jeansonne (Chris Jr.) of Bunkie, Natalie Couvillion of Prairieville; sisters, Rose Merle Bertus (Ronald) of Spring, TX, Carolyn Gauthier (Bruce) of Central; brother, Percy “Joey” Armand of Mansura; three grandchildren, Natalie Kathryn Jeansonne, Jean Paul Couvillion, Rylee Elizabeth Jeansonne.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Joseph Juneau; parents; Lester Armand & Myrtle Wall Armand.

Visitation will begin at 8:30am until 10:30am on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with a rosary being recited at 10:30am.