Funeral services for Marvin “Tee” Robson will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Evergreen United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Hoover and Bro. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Marvin “Tee” Robson, age 86 of Evergreen, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.

Tee owned and operated Robson’s Grocery in Evergreen for 42 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Vesta R. Robson; a granddaughter, Stephanie R. Dauzat; and his parents, William and Mildred Rachal Robson.

Survivors include his children, Danny Lee Robson of New Orleans, Brenda R. Reason and husband Wade of Evergreen and Gwen R. Cormier and husband Bradley of Hessmer; two sisters, Ethel Taylor of Baton Rouge and Betty Daigrepont and husband James of KY; his grandchildren, Chad Reason, Rebecca Breaux, Lindsey Floris, Nicole Monk, Brooke Hidalgo and Lance Cormier; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at the Evergreen United Methodist Church.