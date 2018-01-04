Marvin Joseph Dalgo, age 71, of Dupont

Marvin Joseph Dalgo

DUPONT - A Funeral Mass for Marvin Joseph Dalgo of Dupont will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Burial with military honors will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Dupont. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Friday, January 5, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont and will resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Marvin Joseph Dalgo, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 27, 1946.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilary and Eardie Dalgo; sister, Hazel Dalgo; brother, Terry Dalgo; and grandson, Adam Dixon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Margaret Dalgo of Dupont; daughters, Angela (Andy) Dixon of Dupont, Chrystal (Shane) Bolton of Watson, and Brittany (Timmy) Guillory of Plaucheville; son, Kevin (Kim) Dalgo of Dupont; brother, Ted (Dianne) Dalgo of Plaucheville; 11 grandchildren, Matthew Dixon, Katie Dixon, Emily Dixon, Annemarie Dixon, Nathan Bolton, Kierstyn Bolton, Bryce Dalgo, Braylon Dalgo, Gage Guillory, Hayden Guillory and Christian Guillory.