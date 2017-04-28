Marvin Joseph Mayeaux, age 77, of Cottonport

Marvin Joseph Mayeaux

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Marvin Joseph Mayeaux of Cottonport will begin at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Burial will commence at the St. Mary's Mausoleum #2. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mayeaux will take place at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church on Saturday, April 29, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m.

Marvin Joseph Mayeaux, age 77, passed away at Grace Home on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Born on May 1, 1939, Marvin, affectionately known as Poppa, will be sadly missed by his family and friends for his sense of humor, his kindness and a gentle soul that enriched all who knew him. For many years, Marvin delivered fuel to farms, stores and fields for Cassidy Oil. Never shy to anyone, he always had a laugh and a smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemore and Virgie Mayeaux; and his brother, Coral Mayeaux.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 57 years, Beverly Mayeaux; children, Stacey (Johnny) Mayeaux of Baton Rouge; Trudy (Keith) Cash of Zachary and Suzanne (J.K.) Bordelon of Moreauville; grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney, Joseph, Cameron, Brady, Kemper, and Blake.; brother, Raymond (Donna) Mayeaux of Cottonport; and sister, Glenda Chenevert of Marksville.