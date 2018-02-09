Marvin Peter “Red” Mayeux, age 79, of Mansura

Marvin Peter “Red” Mayeux

Mansura – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Marvin Peter “Red” Mayeux at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Father Irion St. Romain, celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, II. under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Mayeux Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Sunday, February 11, 2018 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 8 a.m. until shortly before the time of Funeral Mass. A Rosary in honor of Marvin Peter “Red” Mayeux will be recited at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Mr. Mayeux, age 79 of Mansura passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. Marvin, affectionately known to family and friends as “Red”, worked for the former TG&Y Companies for over 26 years. He was the General Manager for the Marksville TG&Y for 15 years. Marvin also spent eight years with Piggly Wiggly in Lafayette. After retirement, he enjoyed wood working, fishing, gardening and spending time at the casino. On weekends, you could find him with family and friends sitting back watching L.S.U. and Saints football games. He enjoyed the presence of family and friends and will be sadly missed by everyone who had the opportunity of knowing him.

Mr. Mayeux was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Annie Guillot Mayeux; and siblings, Allen Mayeux, Albert Mayeux, Hebert Mayeux, Mark Mayeux, Lizadee Austin, Ollie Campbell and Ela Stevens.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 glorious years, Mildred Aymond Mayeux of Mansura; children, Horton (Michele) Mayeux of Mansura, Mike (Angela) Mayeux of Marksville, Thomas (Shauntell) Mayeux of Hessmer, Randy (Daisy) Mayeux of Mansura, Debra (Lee) Coll of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Willie, Casey, Beau, Tyler, Kane, Luke, Neil, Elizabeth, Anthony, Alexander, Jade, Alexis and Carli.; and 10 great-grandchildren.