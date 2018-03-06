Mary “Pug” Devereaux Smith, age 67, of Margate, Florida

Mary "Pug" Devereaux Smith

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Mary “Pug” Devereaux Smith on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brother Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation for Mrs. Smith will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mary Smith, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Shreveport on January 30th, 1951. The family later moved to Marksville and Mary graduated in 1969 from Marksville High School. She attended L.S.U.A and Northwestern State University where she obtained a B.A. in Education. Mary taught school at Marksville Middle School along with her sister, Heloise, and mother, Fay Devereaux. To all the teachers and students from Marksville Middle School, she will be remembered as a teacher who loved her students. Mary later moved to Florida with her two sons, Dustin and Garrett, where she continued to teach in Broward County until her retirement. After retirement she helped care for her mother, Fay. She and her two sons moved in with her sister, Heloise and her daughter Jordan.

Mary’s life was devoted to raising her two boys and spending time with her family and dogs. Her generosity knew no bounds, she loved to help people and she had a tender heart for children and animals. She loved her four dogs deeply. Gaby, her basset slept with her every night. Mary was also a strong advocate for ASPCA and no-kill animal shelters. Mary lived by the saying “There is no greater love, than a mother has for her children”. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and will be in their hearts forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward W. and Fay Didier Devereaux; and her brother-in-law, James F. Nydegger.

She leaves behind her two sons, Dustin Smith and Garrett Smith; twin brother, Cliff Devereaux; sister, Heloise Devereaux Nydegger; niece, Jordan Devereaux; three grandchildren, Aden, Marylin, and Remington; aunt, Margaret “Chick” Shytle; cousin, Libbi Shytle; along with her nieces, Margaret D. Gauthier and Becky D. Riche; and nephew, Giles Devereaux.