Mary Ann Carrington , age 62, of Center Point

Mary Ann Carrington

EFFIE - Funeral services will be held for Mary Ann Carrington on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Aubrey Tyler officiating. Interment will be in St. Winifred Cemetery, Effie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Carrington, age 62, of Center Point, passed away at Grace Home in Alexandria on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. She was born on August 1, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood and Theresa C. Pogue.

She is survived by her two sisters, Linda (Donald) Jarrell and Barbara (Wayne) Cole; four nieces and nephews, Stacy Cole, Leigh Cole Fryery, Tammy Deloach McCartney and Eric Deloach.

Pallbearers will be Donald Jarrell, Lea Rutter, Stacy Cole, Drew Fryery, Eric Deloach, T-Bo McCartney. Honorary pallbearer will be Wayne Cole.

Memorials may be sent to the family at 487 Scroggs Road, Center Point, LA 71323.

