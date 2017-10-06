Mary Ann Cerami Milligan

BUNKIE - Graveside services for Mary Ann Cerami Milligan will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. in the Pythian Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mary Ann Cerami Milligan, age 67, of Garner, North Carolina passed away Wednesday. Born in Bunkie on November 4, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Peter and Mary Parrino Cerami. Mary Ann moved to the Garner area in 1988 and also enjoyed a second home in Surf City for many years.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Houston Milligan.

Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte (Greg) Shaw of Garner, North Carolina; her two brothers, John (Lynn) Cerami of North Richland Fields, Texas and Sam (Deborah) Cerami of Springfield, Virginia; and two grandsons, Brendan Shaw and Braden Shaw.