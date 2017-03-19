Mary Bessie St Romain Guillot age 97 of Evergreen

Funeral services for Mary Bessie St. Romain Guillory of Evergreen will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 beginning at 11am at Church of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Evergreen with Fr. Bartholemew Ibe officiating. A rosary prayer service will be held Monday beginning at 10:30am prior to the service in the church. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 beginning at 8am until 10am at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Burial will be in the Church of the Little Flower Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mary Bessie St. Romain Guillory, age 97, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Center in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Guillory; parents, Clemile & Lena St. Romain; brothers, James, Alden, & Fred St. Romain; and sister, Verna Laborde.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Judy Neal (Allen) of Natchitoches, Gary Guillory (Janell) of Bunkie, and Brent Guillory (Cayla) of Evergreen; seven grandchildren, & fifteen great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Nathan, Brad, Craig, & Rusty.