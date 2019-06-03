Funeral services for Mary Carmouche “Ethel Lee” Lacombe will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Deacon Gary Schupbach, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mary Carmouche “Ethel Lee” Lacombe, age 78 of Hessmer, formally of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:22 A.M.

Mary, affectionately known as Ethel Lee, was a loving, kind hearted soul, who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending as much time with her numerous grand and great-grandchildren. In her leisure time, she played bingo and enjoyed going to the casino. Ethel Lee will be sadly missed by everyone who had the honor of knowing her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Morris W. Lacombe of Hessmer, children, Louis (Amy Dauzat) Filipi, Sr. of Vick, Melissa Lacombe of Hessmer, Roxanne (Mark) Brevelle of Marksville and Stephany (Gary) Dauzat of Marksville. Also survived by 22 grandchildren and 42 Great-grandchildren.

Ethel Lee was preceded in death by her children, Jeffery Lacombe, Susan Lachney, Janet Filipi, parents, Tillman and Sedonia Gaspard Carmouche and brothers, Sylvan Carmouche, Jimmy Carmouche, Mitchel Carmouche and Lincoln Carmouche.

The Lacombe Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. A Wake service will be held on Sunday evening at 6:00 P.M. To extend on-line condolences the Lacombe Family, please visit us at HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Zachery Dauzat, Corey Armand, Aaron Gagnard, Louis Filipi, Jr., Brady Brevelle, Nocoma Clark, Adam Brevelle, Trey Clark and Zander Armand.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.