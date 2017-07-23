Mary Constance "Connie" Zimmer, age 82, of Lafayette

Mary Zimmer

Bunkie - Funeral services for Mary Constance "Connie" Zimmer will be Monday, July 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery.

The family requests the visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, July 24, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.

Ms. Zimmer, age 82, of Lafayette, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Cornerstone South Nursing Home in Lafayette. Born on May 19, 1935, Connie attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She graduated from Charity Hospital Nursing School with an RN degree and became a Nurse Anesthetist. She worked as an anesthetist at Lafayette Charity Hospital (University Medical Center) and retired as Head of the Anesthesiology Department in 2000. She was a member of PASA and loved gourmet cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Thelma Gallagher Zimmer.

She is survived by her cousins, Mary M. Leach of Lafayette, Catherine Terrebonne of Rayne, Jennifer Terrebonne, Jacey Wilkerson and Jenee Dansdill.