Mary Dufour Ducote Thibodeaux, age 82, of Bunkie

Mary Dufour Thibodeaux

BUNKIE- Funeral services for Mary Dufour Ducote Thibodeaux will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Bunkie with Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and resume at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Bunkie on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Thibodeaux, age 82, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 in the Hessmer Nursing Home. She was born on May 22, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Thibodeaux; and her grandson, Duane Ducote, Jr.

She is survived by her three sons, Ray (Eileen) Ducote of Biloxi, Mississippi, Duane (Amy) Ducote of Plaucheville and David (Brenda) Ducote of Bunkie; her brother, Elton (Irene) Dufour of Evergreen; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.