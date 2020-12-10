Mary Dupas, Mansura

Funeral Mass for Mary Emma Dupas of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.

Mary Emma Dupas was born in Mansura, Louisiana on February 22, 1930 from the blessed union of Paulin Sampson and Regina Batiste-Sampson. She was the 6th of 13 children born from that union. Mary grew her angel wings for her heavenly home on December 8, 2020.

Mary (also known as Emma) grew up working on her parent's farm in Mansura, LA and married Raymond P. Dupas, Sr. on October 16, 1949. Immediately after their wedding, Mary and Raymond moved to De Ridder, LA to begin their lives together. From their blessed union seven children (3 boys and 4 girls) were born. The sixth child (a girl) was deceased at birth.

A devout Catholic, wife and mother, Mary cared for her 6 children while also working part-time as a housekeeper and manager/bookkeeper for the family's painting and lawn service business. Later, she became the business manager and bookkeeper for Dupas Plumbing. Known for her wonderful creations as a seamstress and her expert culinary skills, she is still known all around for her gumbo, dirty rice and macaroni and cheese.

In 1992, Mary and Raymond, Sr. relocated to Mansura to enjoy their retirement years. God called Mary's loving husband of 52 years home to glory on June 8, 2002. Following Raymond's death and through God's grace and mercy, Mary learned to enjoy retirement life once again. She enjoyed traveling, visiting her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. She also loved visiting casinos during most of her travels.

Until her death, Mary continued to lead her family by example and serves as a shining example of how to stand strong and always know that it is ONLY in HE (God) to whom all of our blessing flow.

Mary is survived by 3 daughters, Mary Ann Lacefield, Lake Charles, LA; Callie Ann Jones (Jay), Arlington, TX; Rose Singleton, De Ridder, LA; 3 sons, Raymond Dupas, Jr. (Elaine), Virginia Beach, VA; Aaron Dupas, Sr., Mansura, LA; Lawrence Dupas, Missouri City, TX; 2 sisters: Marie Barton (Hamilton), Marksville, LA; Madeline LaCour, Alexandria, LA; 2 brothers: Joseph Sampson (Hortensia), Fontana, CA and Merlin Sampson (Clarinda), Los Angeles, CA, 2 sister-in-laws, Rose Marie Sampson, Mansura, LA and Joyce Sampson, Las Vegas, NV, 1 brother-in-law, David Shabazz (Vashtie), Cartersville, GA; 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by; her husband, Raymond Dupas, Sr.; grandson, Wade Lacefield; parents, Paulin and Regina Sampson; sisters, Agnes McKinley and Celina Sampson; 5 brothers, Ambrose Sampson, Sr., Arthur Sampson, Sr., Peter Sampson, Sr., Horace Sampson, and Edward Sampson.

Visitation will begin at 9:30am until 10:45am on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.